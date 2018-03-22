Karl Berthold Kinast, 1934–2018

Karl Berthold Kinast passed away from a short struggle with leukemia on March 15, 2018. He passed away peacefully in his home in Tehachapi, Calif., where he felt most comfortable.
Karl and his beloved late wife, Elsie, who had passed in 2015, had lived in California for 14 years. They moved to California from New Jersey where Karl was born.
Karl referred to himself as the dumb Polack, but anyone who knew him knew this to be far from the truth. He was an engineer and had worked for Panasonic as well as on one of the original flight simulators that would be used at NASA.
Karl could be abrasive, loud, eccentric, and had been banned from several stores in Tehachapi, but he had one of the biggest hearts I have ever seen. He would give anyone anything if he had the means.
Karl and Elsie also loved cats. Karl started a Calico cat fund to help felines in need at the Mission Hospital in Lancaster.
Karl is survived by his son, Eric. Karl always boasted about his son’s intelligence and his beautiful craftsman capability. Karl was loved immensely by those few lucky enough to know him and will be missed dearly.
There will be a Celebration of Life held in his honor at a later date. “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will not forget the way you made them feel.”
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
