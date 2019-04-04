Kathleen (Kathy) Harrington Moore, 1959-2019

Kathleen (Kathy) Harrington Moore, 59, died peacefully at her home on Monday, April 1, 2019, after a long-fought battle with cancer. Kathy was born on May 10, 1959, daughter of John and Mignon Harrington, in Corvallis, Ore.
Kathy had a deep love for her family and was a wonderful wife of 39 years to her husband, Stan. She had a love for camping, motorcycle riding, buying lots of earrings, going to the ocean, and having fun girls' weekends with her daughter, Sheri, and sister-in-law, Debbie.
Kathy was preceded in death by their son, Brandon, and her parents. She is survived by her husband, Stan; daughter, Sheri (Ken) Langaman; and siblings Patrick (Susie) Harrington, Becky (David) Jackson; and Jerry (Deedie) Harrington.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bear Valley Church, 26180 Plateau Way, Tehachapi, Ca. 93561.
