It is with great sadness that the family of Kathryn "Kay" Koski announces her passing on Jan. 26, 2019.
Kay began working for the city of Tehachapi in 1956 when she and her husband, Charles "Chuck" Koski, and their young daughter moved to Tehachapi. Kay worked for the city, most notably as elected city clerk, until her retirement in 1997.
She was involved with the local Eastern Star Chapter and an avid bowler until her late 80s.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Irene Anderson; sister, Joyce Bennett; and husband, Chuck.
She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Koski and Dianne Koski-King; two grandchildren, Kayce Kazal and John Charles King; and three great-grandchildren, Elyse, Kole and Evelynn.
For service information, please contact Wood Family Funeral Service 661-822-6897 or their website, www.woodmortuary.net. The family kindly requests those in attendance to wear Kay’s favorite color, blue.
