Kelly Dean Yocum, 1930-2018

Kelly Yocum was born Aug. 31, 1930 in Custer City, Okla. In 1943, his parents Orben and Alice Yocum moved to Tehachapi, Calif.
Kelly was a long-time resident of Tehachapi with his wife of 65 years, Florence Marie Yocum. They were married in Las Vegas, Nev., at the Hitching Post in 1953.
Kelly and Florence had five children. He is survived by Florence Marie Yocum, Keleen Melton (daughter), Corben Yocum (son), and Susan Yocum (daughter). He was the oldest of nine children. He is survived by Danny Yocum (brother) and Cuppie of Porterville (sister). Kelly had a big family, too many to list but they all knew what a great man he was and how much he loved them all.
Kelly loved to hunt, he was an actor, a taxidermist, and the greatest story teller ever. He was a social butterfly with a large family and gazillions of friends. This cowboy had tremendous pride, a huge personality, and the biggest heart ever. To you Dad we say farewell. Till we meet again Cowboy- Yocum Smith. Tell Jesus hello.
Visitation will be held at 9-11 a.m. at Porterville Funeral Service & Crematory on Oct. 26, 2018 at 765 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA. Phone, 559-784-6485. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2018 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. 1013 E. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA. Phone, 559-784-1569.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.