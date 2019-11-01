Kenneth Carl Ames, Dec. 20, 1965 – Oct. 27, 2019

Kenneth Carl Ames, born Dec. 20, 1965, passed away Oct. 27, 2019.
He is preceded by his father, Robert Ames; his mother, Janet Haltom-Ames; his brother, David Ames; and his daughter, Honor Ames. He leaves behind a sister, Helen Gorman. He is also survived by his wife, Claudia Solt-Ames; and children, Ivy Ames, Robert Ames and Ava Ames.
He will be forever in the hearts of those who loved him and will be remembered for his kind, loving and warm spirit.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
