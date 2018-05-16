Kenneth J. Phillips, 1947-2018

Kenneth J. Phillips, age 71, passed away after a long illness on April 25, 2018 surrounded by his family.
Ken was born April 1, 1947 in Van Nuys, his family moved to the Antelope Valley in Ken's early teenage years where he lived until 2009. Ken graduated from Palmdale High School in 1966.
After high school, Ken joined the Army and served his country in Vietnam.
Ken raised his sons, Brian and Todd, in Quartz Hill and was very active in the Quartz Hill community, as well as coaching numerous youth sports.
Ken and his wife, Sandi, attended the Desert Vineyard Church where Ken is remembered for his love to serve the Lord, his sense of humor and always being there to help others.
Ken worked for Los Angeles County Public Words for 38 years. He retired in 2005 as a senior inspector working out of the Palmdale Public Works office.
After retiring and moving to Tehachapi, Ken's faith led him to become the volunteer project manager for the build of the Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard Church. Upon completion, Ken considered this as one of his major achievements for serving the Lord.
Ken is survived by his wife, Sandi, of 24 years, his sons, Brian and Todd, daugthers-in-law, Pam and Stacy, granddaughters, Lanie and Emily, and grandson, Blaine, Sandi's daughter, Tammy, son-in-law, Ray, and Ken's brother Dale Moore.
A private Honor Guard Service was held May 11 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, Calif.
A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon, in Tehachapi on Friday, May 25, 2018 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard in Ken's honor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.