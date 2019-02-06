Larry Confer, 1935-2019

Larry Confer, 83, of Tehachapi, passed away in peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Larry’s passing comes after a six-month battle with cancer.
Larry was born June 3, 1935 to Ernest and Lydia Confer in St. Francis, Kan. He was one of five children. His mother passed away when he was 3 years old from complications during childbirth. Ernest remarried in 1940 to Mary Ann Ross. The family moved to Anton, Colo., in 1947 to run a farm. Larry moved to the town of Akron with his younger sister, Betty, during his high school years so he could compete in sports. He was on the football and basketball teams, also running track each year, graduating in 1954.
In January 1955 Larry enlisted in the Army, serving for four years. During his time of service, nearly two years was served in Japan as a cryptographer. He was also designated as a sharpshooter. He was granted an Honorable Discharge Dec. 31, 1958.
After the Army he went back to the farm in Anton and decided farming was not for him, deciding then to move to California. He quickly found work at Deluxe Check Printers in the San Fernando Valley, where he worked for 33 years as the department manager for several different departments.
He married Pamela Cunningham and they had one son, Blake Confer. Pamela and Larry split after three years, but remained good friends throughout Larry’s lifetime. Larry met Janice Knieriem in 1991, marrying in 1994. Larry and Jan were married for 25 years and she was the love of his life.
Janice and Larry spent eleven years in Greeley, Colo., before returning to California in 2017 to live in Tehachapi near his son and family.
Larry is survived by his wife, Janice, his son, Blake, daughter-in-law, Sheila, and grandsons Steven Confer and Adam Confer. While Larry did not have any granddaughters, he loved Adelynne Romero and Megan Barnes as though they were his granddaughters. Larry is also survived by his four step-children, Michael Knieriem, Lori Larson, Brian Knieriem and Mary Ann Knieriem, and many nieces and nephews. His loss with be felt by many and he will be greatly missed.
There will be a Celebration of Life from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Stallion Springs Community Center, 27850 Stallion Springs Drive, Tehachapi, CA 93561. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society or a Veterans Association of your choosing.
