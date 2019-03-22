Tehachapi resident Laverne Sparkes entered into rest on March 20, 2019, in Lancaster, Calif. She was 88 years old.
A memorial service has been scheduled for Laverne on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. The service will be held at Tehachapi Church of Nazarene, 19016 Highline Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
