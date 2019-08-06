Lawrence (Larry) Lee Morris, 1950-2019

Lawrence Lee Morris, 68, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Cedar Sinai Hospital after a long two-year battle.
Larry was born on Oct. 8, 1950 in Los Angeles. Larry graduated from North High in Torrance and went on to El Camino College. He was a Union lather, construction worker and finished his career doing maintenance work.
Larry loved his family, boating, fishing, grilling and camping. He had a love for the Raiders, Dodgers and Rams. He was funny, easygoing, competitive and a caring individual.
His favorite places he traveled with loved ones were Tahiti, Mexico and Hawaii.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jennilynn Morris, of 31 years; his children Larry Lee Morris Jr., Sheila Lee Valdez, Sara Lyn Irvin, Shane Lawrence Morris; his grandchildren Marcus, Kylie, Piper Heath; his mother, Ina Faye Morris; sister, Jeanette Manno; and an entire loving family of cousins, nieces and nephews.
A “Celebration of Life” is planned for Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. at the Stallion Springs Community Center.
