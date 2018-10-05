Lawrence “Larry” Young, 1945–2018

Larry Young of Tehachapi, Calif., died peacefully at home on Sept. 26, 2018, after fighting a courageous battle with lung cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company, 26877 Cummings Valley Road, Tehachapi, Calif.
Larry met the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Carol, during their sophomore year while attending Sequoia High in Redwood City, Calif. They were married for 51 years. He went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Cal State Hayward. Upon graduation from college, Larry went to work for Lockheed in Sunnyvale, Calif., for 36 years as an aerospace engineer.
After Larry retired in 2009, he and Carol moved to Bear Valley Springs in Tehachapi, where he enjoyed life on 15 acres of beautiful wilderness. He made lots of friends there and joined clubs including the Pickleball Club and the Garden Club. Gardening was a hobby that both Larry and Carol enjoyed together. They also loved to go motor homing with their many friends, going wine tasting and traveling to many places for 20 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry’s honor to Have a Heart Humane Society at http://haveahearthumanesociety.org/.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
