Leon Harkey passed away on May 17, 2019. He was 77 years old. His daughter, Paige Harkey; son, Noel Harkey; wife, Becky Gates; and her daughter, Joelle, were at his bedside. In recent months Leon’s health quickly declined due to congestive heart failure. Leon is also survived by Renata Faccioli, Annesly Gates and five grandchildren with who he was always delighted to spend time.
During his very full life, he raised five children, enjoyed competitive tennis, played music and traveled the world. As a lifelong teacher, he could not resist taking yellow No. 2 pencils and paper to children in more than 50 countries. He was always astonished at the appreciation those two simple items could bring out in young people. As a guitar player and singer he regularly performed in Bear Valley and local wineries with his music partner, David Crowe.
Leon will truly be missed and remembered for his generosity, kindness and beautiful voice.
