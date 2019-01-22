Leona Joyce Conley Slimak, Dec. 10, 1929-Jan. 19, 2019

Leona Joyce Conley Slimak, age 89, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at her home in Moreno Valley on Jan. 19, 2019. She was born Dec. 10, 1929, in Highland, Calif., to the late Leon James Conley and Dorothy Elizabeth DeRenobe Conley.
Leona Slimak lived most of her life in San Bernardino and Tehachapi, Calif., living in Moreno Valley since 2010. She graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1947, and from Skadron College of Business in 1948, the latter requiring the ability to take Thomas shorthand at 120 words a minute, and to type 100 words a minute. Her early jobs were with Pacific Finance Corporation and Pioneer Title in San Bernardino and as a stenographer at Headquarters Travis AFB, Fairfield-Suisun. Back in San Bernardino, Leona worked for Ed Jacobsen, Realtor, as a receptionist and secretary between 1965 and 1971. She then started as a Secretary II for the San Bernardino Treasurer, and retired as an Executive Secretary to the director of the Department of Public and Social Services, supporting three directors until her retirement in 1990.
During her life, she enjoyed playing golf, needlework, crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She had a lifetime love of dogs and cats. She was an active member of Tehachapi’s Republican Women, Federated.
Leona is survived by her children from her marriage to Arthur Richard (Dick) Larson, Lynn Larson (Geoff Baillie, deceased) of Longbranch, Wash., James Arthur (Diana) Larson, of Moreno Valley, Jay Tennis (Christina) Larson, of Redlands, and Richard Eric (Guadalupe) Larson, of Moreno Valley; grandchildren Bryan and Scott Larson, Quinlin and Ava Larson, and Melissa and Morgan Larson; sister, Billie Jean Hild; sister-in-law, Eunice Foster of Atwater, Ohio; niece, Jennifer Louise Hild; nephew, Alan James Hild; and great-grandchildren, cousins and friends. Leona was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Katherine Margaret Reese, and her beloved husband, Ronald Louis Slimak.
Leona’s cremains will be placed at the Mountain View Cemetery, San Bernardino. Leona wished to have neither a public service nor memorial, and suggested that for those who wish, to make a donation to Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center, 6165 Industrial Ave., Riverside, CA 92504.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.