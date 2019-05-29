Leroy Lowell Markman, 1936-2019

Born Jan. 28, 1936, in Worthington, MN, Leory went home to be with the Lord Jesus on his 83rd birthday, Jan. 28, 2019. Leroy died unexpectedly at his home in Tehachapi, Calif.
Leroy was affectionately also known as "Lee" and "Pop" by his family and friends.
Leroy ("Lee") is survived by his brother Ronald Markman of Brewster, MN; his nieces, Sonja Sletto and Sandi Heidemann, both of Sioux Falls, S.D.; his nephew, Phillip Markman of Jackson, MN; and several great nieces and nephews.
Leroy ("Pop") is also survived by his three stepchildren and two step-grandsons from his predeceased wife, Joyce Markman; Cherie and Kerry Brisson of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; Kimrey Kotchick, Reno, Nev.; and Joseph Kotchick, Lancaster, Calif. His grandsons are Austin Brisson, Tehachapi, Calif., and Jared and Samantha Brisson (four great-grandchildren), Lake Elizabeth, Calif.
Leroy ("Lee") grew up in Worthington/ Jackson, MN, and lived and worked the family business ("The Sunset Motel") with his parents Carl and Mildred Markman.
Just before Leroy's 20th birthday, he joined the Navy on Jan. 19, 1956 and was honorably discharged on Dec. 11, 1959. Leroy was trained as a Radar Class "A" crewman aboard the USS Princeton (LPH-5).
Leroy was known by his family and friends as being a very "talented craftsman." Leroy's work was truly admired and appreciated. He enjoyed projects with wood, building model ships and remodeling and participating in car shows with his beloved 1929 Model "A" Ford Coupe. Leroy won several first-place and Best of Show trophies for his Model A.
Leroy ("Pop") was a bachelor for several years until he met his wife, Joyce, of 36 years at Grace Lutheran Church in Lancaster, Calif. They were married on Jan. 7, 1978.
Leroy was talented in many diverse fields: His love of the Lord was expressed in the recording and distributing of "The Lutheran Hour" for several years. Also, in his woodworking craftsmanship at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Quartz Hill, Calif., where he made the main altar cross, pulpit and lectern, which are still used today.
He enjoyed computer design and volunteered his time and talent to produce a professional Model A Club publication.
Our "Pop" had his private pilot's license and flew small aircraft for many years. He recently used his love of airplanes to help out at the local high school in Tehachapi, helping students build a small aircraft from the ground up.
However, Leroy ("Our Pop") will best be remembered and honored for his patience, compassion and long-suffering as he served tirelessly as his wife's caretaker for several years. We called him St. Leroy. We love and miss you Pop!
Leroy's celebration of life will be held on June 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 329 S. Mill St., Tehachapi, Calif. 93561. Luncheon to follow church service, hosted by the LWML of Good Shepherd Lutheran.
Following the memorial service, Leroy will be laid to rest at Bakersfield National Cemetery at 2 p.m., 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, Calif. 93023. If you have any questions, please contact Cherie Brisson at 661-618-6743 or email KCJA4@aol.com.
