Leslie Ann Gothrick-Wall passed away Jan. 4, 2020, Ojai, Calif. She was born March 19, 1959 in Albany, N.Y., to Bernetta Brock and Thomas Wall. She married Russell Gothrick on April 16, 1983.
Leslie and Russell moved to Tehachapi in October 1989. She was a stay-at-home mom (domestic engineer is what she called her occupation) until she became a bank teller at the Bank of the Sierra.
Leslie is survived by her three daughters, Shannon Willer, Erika Gothrick and Brook Gothrick; five grandchildren, Raylan, Allison, Angie, Ezekiel and David; ex-husband, Russell Gothrick; mother-in-law, Phyllis Gothrick; two sisters, Jennie and Nancy; father, Thomas Wall; and her Aunt Nana and Uncle Bernard.
A memorial will be held around her birthday. Contact one of her daughters for more information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.