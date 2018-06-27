Lillian Virginia Tanner, better known as Virginia, passed away on May 11, 2018. She was 83.
A memorial service is scheduled at 11 a.m. on July 7, 2018, at Tehachapi First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St., Tehachapi, Calif. Interment for Virginia, her late husband, Harold, and son, George, will be at 10:45 a.m. on July 9, 2018, at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, Calif.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
