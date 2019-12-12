Linda Ann (Wedemeyer) Hyrchuk, Jan. 29, 1952-Nov. 13, 2019

Linda Ann (Wedemeyer) Hyrchuk, age 67, passed away at her home in Bear Valley Springs, Calif., in the company of her husband on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. She bravely battled pancreatic cancer for over a year. From her birth in Sacramento, Calif., on Jan. 29, 1952, until her death, she nourished people around her with love, faith, an adventurous spirit, a hard work ethic, quiet strength and laughter.
She was born to Norbert and Betty June (Richards) Wedemeyer and was one of five children. After graduating, Linda married and had two daughters. She found great joy in being a mother. In 1982, Linda moved with her family to Bakersfield, Calif. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother, Linda worked as an insurance broker for 25 years. In October 2006, Linda married her best friend, Ron Hyrchuk. They enjoyed each other’s company for 13 years. In 2014, Linda moved to Bear Valley Springs. There, she found and enjoyed dear friendships (old and new). Linda was convinced Bear Valley was a foretaste of heaven.
Left to honor Linda and remember her love are Linda’s husband, Ron Hyrchuk, her two daughters, Heather (Jake) Wills and Angela (Jason) Delacroix; four grandchildren, Ethan Wills, Corbin Wills, Jacksen DelaCroix and Josienne DelaCroix; her siblings, Nancy (Larry) Miller, Christine Peterson and Randy Wedemeyer; her step-daughters, Karissa Hyrchuk and Kortney (Aaron) Rott, as well as many loved nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and half-brother Gary. Linda will be remembered as a bright, shining light in the various communities that she worked and served.
Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15 with private service in Bear Valley Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda’s name to the following charities that were loved and supported by Linda: The Wounded Warriors Project, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, World Vision (Children’s Refugee Crisis), The Audubon Society, The Sierra Club and the local animal care charity, Marley’s Mutts.
