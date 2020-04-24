Linda Hope Metzger, 1938-2020

Linda Hope Metzger, 82, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born on Jan. 11, 1938 in San Diego, Calif., to Frank and Marion Hope.
A talented woman in many ways, Linda was first and foremost a fantastic mother. She deeply loved and treasured her family. Her professional career showcased her strengths in bookkeeping and management. Over the years, she and her husband, Phillip, owned an accounting firm and Café Westchester in Bakersfield.
When she retired, she enjoyed taking in the Tehachapi mountain air, reading mystery novels and romantic love stories, and chatting the days away with her husband, who was also her absolute best friend. Linda was a proud member of the Bear Valley community and loved experiencing the four seasons that Tehachapi living offers.
Linda was preceded in passing by her beloved husband of 37 years, Phillip Metzger; parents, Frank and Marion Hope; and brother, Charles Hope. She is survived by her sons, Kurt and Karl Metzger; brother, Frank Hope Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Tehachapi Public Cemetery-Westside in Tehachapi, Calif. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. Condolences can be made online at www.woodmortuary.net.
