Linda J. Thompson-Linfesty, 1940-2020

Linda Jean Thompson-Linfesty, 79, passed away on Jan. 19, 2019, at the Regency Village Retirement Center in Bend, Ore. She had been under hospice care for a number of months after being diagnosed with cancer.
Born in Tehachapi on Aug. 6, 1940, she attended Tehachapi Valley schools from K-12 grade, graduating from Tehachapi High School in 1958.
After graduation, Linda lived in the Tehachapi area for a number of years before eventually meeting her husband, Ralph Linfesty. The couple moved to Ralph’s hometown of Rancho Cucamonga where they both worked in the aerospace industry. The couple had one child, Jaque, who they raised in Rancho.
After Ralph passed away, and after nearly 30 years in Rancho, Linda moved to Sevierville, Tenn., just outside of Knoxville, to begin a new life. In Tennessee she enjoyed her golden retirement years with her partner Eugene “Baron” Nolcken.
In the last few years of her life, as her health deteriorated, Linda lived with her nephew in Bakersfield, and then moved to Oregon to be closer to her daughter and granddaughters.
She is survived by her daughter, Jaque Horton of Vancouver, Wash,; grandchildren Amber and Shara Horton of Bend, Ore.; and three great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Linfesty; sister, Betty Jo Elizondo; her mother, Jackie Wright-Wyckoff; her father, Tommy Thompson; and her step-father, Lester Wyckoff.
Linda will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in Rancho Cucamonga, next to her husband Ralph.
