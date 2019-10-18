Linda L. Banford, 1949-2019 Tehachapi News Oct 18, 2019 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Linda Banford of Tehachapi, Calif., entered into rest on Sept. 11, 2019. Services will be scheduled at a future date. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. This Week's e-Edition Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTehachapi man accused of setting six fires pleads not guilty to arson chargesPHOTO GALLERY: Apples delight residents, visitors alike!Pumpkin Patch slated to open FridayRafael (Ralph) Chavez Quiroga, 1950-2019Anti-impeachment rally to be held in BakersfieldCoroner identifies man who crashed on Highway 58TPD: Traffic stop leads to discovery of methamphetaminePower in Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs expected to be off until SaturdayTomahawks look forward to final games in regular seasonHomecoming kicks off with parade, flyover Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Traffic
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.