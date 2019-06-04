Linda Laing, May 26, 1953 - April 28, 2019

Linda Laing, of Ramona, Calif., passed away on April 28, 2019. She was born May 26, 1953 in La Jolla, Calif., to William and Anne (Penniman) Ferguson. She graduated from Pacific University in Oregon and married James Palmer in 1975. After her divorce, she married Ralph "Chris" Laing in 1989.
Linda volunteered with her local Pony Club chapter giving lessons and also worked with her dogs in the Therapy Dog program at local hospitals.
Linda is survived by her father, William Ferguson; her sisters, Helen Ferguson and Julia Arstorp; and her brother, Richard Ferguson. Linda was predeceased by her husband, Chris.
Memorial gifts may be made to the United States Pony Club ponyclub.org/secure/Forms/MakeAGift.aspx. No services will be held.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.