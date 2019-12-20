Longtime Tehachapi resident Linzel Ray Snider, 78, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019.
Services for Rusty will be held at Wood Family Funeral Service following Christmas. Please call the mortuary for service times at (661) 822-6897.
A full obituary will be posted in the next issue of the Tehachapi News. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.