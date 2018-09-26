Lisa (Elsie) Amelia Freng, 1942-2018

Lisa (Elsie) Amelia Freng was born to Elsie and Frank Kubicek on Sept. 26, 1942 in Madison, Wis. She died peacefully at her home in Stallion Springs, Calif., in the early morning hours of Sep. 22 after a long battle from complications due to an aneurysm and subsequent stroke in late 2015.
Lisa grew up living above her father’s bakery in downtown Madison. As an adult she would love to make the same traditional Czech delights her father made and sold, especially around the holidays, giving them away to friends and family. In 1960, she graduated from Monona Grove High School and attended nursing school, later working at Mendota State Hospital, a mental health facility.
She gave birth to her first child, John, in 1963. Later in 1969, as a brave single mother, she and John packed up and moved to southern California to start a new life away from the cold Wisconsin winters and humid summers. They eventually settled in Downey, then later moved to Corona in the mid '70s, where she and John were able to nurture their love of all things horse-related.
For a number of years, she worked for Safeway corporation in their southern California accounting office until she and John heard of a new equestrian community in Kern County called Bear Valley Springs. Even though she had no idea where that really was, she had made up her mind that they were moving to Bear Valley.
Shortly thereafter, she met Danny Freng. A local longtime resident with two children of his own, Ben and Vickie. They quickly fell in love and blended their two families together marrying in 1980. They went on to have two more children together, Joshua and Jeremy. With their now large family, they lived a truly rural lifestyle with horses, goats, cattle and dogs.
Lisa would joke how a city-raised girl such as herself was able to transition to goat-milking country girl in her 40s. She kept herself busy as a true homemaker with canning, baking, arts and crafts, making she and the family’s clothes, and doting on her children.
Soon she embarked on what would become her true passion, breeding and showing German Shepherd dogs and later on Pomeranians and Keeshonden, producing several champions over the years. In the '90s, she could be found many mornings at a local park training her dogs with other local dog show enthusiasts. She was a member of and served as an officer of the Tehachapi Kennel Club for a number of years, helping to organize obedience classes for the public and their annual puppy match held in the city park.
Lisa will be remembered for her kindness and compassion for all life. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren, being ever supportive of their dreams and endeavors, believing that any individual can accomplish their dreams. Her well-known stubbornness and perseverance served her well, especially in her later years as she fought a multitude of health issues.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Danny; her children, John Kubicek (Cathy), Ben Freng (Stephanie), Vickie Dansby (Chuck), Joshua Freng and Jeremy Freng; grandchildren, Marian Kubicek, John Kubicek Jr., Richard Cranford, Ryan Freng, Chad Dansby, Nisha Dansby and Britney Freng; great-grandchildren, Trevor Kubicek, Ian Kubicek and Branson Dansby; her sister Joanne Storlie; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elise and Frank Kubicek; her sister, Lois Swanson.
An informal family gathering to remember Lisa will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bakersfield Rescue Mission.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.