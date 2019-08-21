Lisa Jean Miller Rijfkogel, Aug. 24, 1964 – Aug. 12, 2019

Lisa Jean Miller Rijfkogel was born Aug. 24, 1964, in Ventura, Calif. She died at the age of 54. Her parents are Ross Edward Huth and Shirley Jean Smith. Her Celebration of Life will be held in Tehachapi, Calif., on Aug. 31, 2019.
Lisa married Herman Rijfkogel on Dec. 5, 2009. She had a career as an emergency medical technician/dispatcher. Her hobbies were hiking, running, collecting heart rocks and antiques, and was a member of the Porsche Club of America, with a title of concour judge. Lisa’s travels included Panama and Hawaii.
Lisa had her own language that everyone understood, even though they never heard it before. She always made the heart sign with her hands as she was leaving and she always laughed until tears ran down her leg. She had her own dress code (pop of color) and shopped eBay deals … if it’s not on sale, it’s not for sale. She loved sea turtles and birds.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Shirley Smith; sisters, Linda Thompson and Laura Afana; brother, Ross Huth; daughters, Madison McCullum, Molly Miller Rijfkogel, Madeline, and Gabriella Rijfkogel; grandkids, Noah Rijfkogel and Paisley McCullum; and son in-law, Thomas McCullum.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
