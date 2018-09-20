Lola Maxine Wade, 1935–2018

Lola Wade (Ferris) left this world to be with the Lord on Sept. 18, 2018, at the age of 82. At an early age, her parents moved their family from Arkansas to Keene, Calif., where she lived until she graduated and married James Ferris. The two of them made their home in Tehachapi, Calif., and had four children.
She enjoyed her job working for the County of Kern here in Tehachapi, where she retired. She had a love for decorating cakes, from birthdays to weddings and any other occasion. After James passed away, she kept herself busy working and just doing things she loved to do.
After a couple of years, she was introduced to Gene Wade and they married. They lived life to the fullest, traveling around the states to visit family and friends. They started a lawn service where they worked together around town until they moved on to traveling again. They were married 26 years before Gene's passing in March.
She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Northcutt (Jerry Northcutt) and Jamie Malone (Ted Malone); grandsons, Tom Freng and TJ Malone; great-grandsons, Carson Freng and Tayden Wold; and stepdaughter, Tammy Olson (and sons).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Eva Mushrush; husband, James Ferris; son, Jimmy Ferris; daughter, Mary Ferris; her second husband, Gene Wade; numerous brothers; a sister; and too many more to mention.
Never forgotten and always in our hearts.
Services will be held at Abundant Life Church, 19434 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi, CA.
A viewing will be held at 10:30 a.m., and a service will begin at 11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Pastor Baxter Parent will be officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Wood Family Funeral Service. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.