Louis Allen Bateson died June 17 at age 93. He was married for 64 years to Shirlene Wagstaff Bateson. He was a father of eight children, 23 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.
He retired from AT&T and as custodian of our church building.
He leaves behind a legacy of honor. He served in World War II and the Korean War. He was very active in the Boy Scout program. He was awarded the Silver Beaver award.
He was very active in his church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved the Lord and served him with all his heart.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.