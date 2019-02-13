Lucille H. Martinez, Sept. 7, 1926 - Jan. 31, 2019

Carson City resident Lucille H. Martinez, 92, passed away peacefully at Skyline Estates in Carson City, Nev., on Jan. 31, 2019. Lucille was born in Monolith, Calif., to Pedro and Hilaria Hernandez. She graduated from Tehachapi High School in 1945.
Lucille married the love of her life, Joe Martinez, on Nov. 9, 1946. They started their 71-year journey together in Tehachapi where she took care of the Martinez household as a homemaker. She also worked at Reisenger’s Photography and Wells Elementary School in the school cafeteria.
In Tehachapi, Joe and Lucille raised four children, Lillian, Ann, Janice and Joey.
Lucille was the ultimate wife, mother, sister and friend. Her passion was running the Martinez household and raising her kids. She and her husband, Joe, moved to northern Nevada in 1978 to begin their next chapter of life, settling in Carson City. The empty-nesters never left each other’s side from that point forward. They enjoyed their retirement, building a new life in Northern Nevada, traveling and spending time with family. Lucille enjoyed rooting for her Denver Broncos, and she also had a knack for winning against the one-armed bandits.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband Joe; brother and sister-in-law, Armando and Anne Hernandez; brothers, Pete Hernandez, Alfred Hernandez, Ernie Hernandez, and brother and sister-in-law Charlie and Liz Hernandez.
Lucille is survived by many loving family members including sisters Margaret and Bernie Newlon, of Escondido, Calif., Mary and Henry Chaidez, of Bakersfield, Calif., Helen and John Richard, of Escondido, Calif.; brother-in-law Carlos and Jean Martinez; sisters-in-law Mary Jane Hernandez and Amelia Hernandez; daughters, Lillian and Carl Remme of Carson City Nev., Ann Martinez, of Auburn, Calif., Jan Martinez, of San Rafael, Calif.; and son, Joe and Kim Martinez, of Carson City Nev.; grandchildren Jill and Steve Oldham, Kari and Jody Holmes, Kevin Martinez, Jack and Lizzy Martinez, and Sabrina Wright. Lucille also had five great-grandsons, Zackery, Luke, Scott, Hayden and Hudson.
We would like to thank all of the staff at Skyline Estates and A Plus Hospice Care for their loving and caring services to Lucille.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Eagle Valley Children’s Home in Lucille’s honor.
Lucille and Joe are once again holding hands as they were always destined to be together ...
A graveside service will be scheduled in the future, to be announced.
