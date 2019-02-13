Lucille H. Martinez, Sept. 7, 1926 - Jan. 31, 2019

Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.