Luiz Francisco Adame was taken from all of his loved ones due to a fatal hit and run accident in Bakersfield, Calif. He was 37.
Luiz was born in San Diego, Calif., to Gilbert and Trisha Adame. He moved to Tehachapi, Calif., in 1989, and graduated from Tehachapi High School. He moved to Bakersfield, where he worked for Nestle-Dryers for 14 years.
Luiz is survived by his mother, Trisha; brothers, Anthony, Gilbert and Augustine; Eryka Zambrano; their daughter, 8-year-old Gianna; step-daughter, Saliegh; grandmother, Marion Brown; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends from all across the country. Too many to mention, but you all know who you are!
Luiz will always be remembered for his contagious smile, infectious laughter, generosity, heart of gold, and that twinkle in his eyes. He had a love for sports, pool, music and most of all, the love for his family and friends, especially for his best friend, the love of his life, his 8-year-old daughter, Gianna…He was a great Daddy.
Luiz was an organ donor. Recipients will be blessed with a better and second chance at life through his giving of lungs, kidneys, pancreas and liver. His love continues.
Services for Luiz Francisco Adame will be held at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 407 W. E St., Tehachapi, CA 93561, at 11 a.m. April 26, 2019. A Celebration of Life to follow at the church hall from 1 to 4 p.m.
My son and best friend, I will truly miss you. ~Mama
On behalf of the family, we would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Father Mark Maxon, Wood Family Funeral Service, St. Malachy Catholic Church, to Lorraine Vlakovich and family for all of their assistance with the Gofund Me organization.
Blessings and safe travel to the family and friends who have come so far for Luiz and family. All of our love.
Services are being arranged through Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.