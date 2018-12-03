Patricia Lynne Small, known as Lynne to her family and friends, passed away at her home in Tehachapi on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at the age of 75, after a prolonged battle with ovarian cancer.
Lynne was born on Oct. 22, 1943, in San Francisco, to Thomas and Edith Coughlan and was the elder of two sisters. They spent their childhood in Redwood City, where she attended elementary school and graduated from Woodside High School at age 16. She attended San Jose State, where she made lifelong friends and met her future husband, Gary Small. She obtained a bachelor of science degree in sociology.
Lynne and Gary were married at Messiah Lutheran Church in Redwood City on Aug. 22, 1964. Shortly after, Gary was drafted to the Vietnam war and they relocated to the U.S. Army Proving Grounds in Dugway, Utah, where they had their first child, Shawn, in 1967. Once honorably discharged, they moved back to Gary’s hometown of Tehachapi in May 1968, to be a part of the family business at Tehachapi Lumber Company. She had their second child, Stacey, in 1970 and lived the remainder of her life in Tehachapi.
During her lifetime, Lynne was active in her children’s lives, the community, and the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She taught preschool, was a founder of the Tehachapi Hospital Guild, participated in the LWML, catered meals for friends and local activities, and co-owned Tehachapi Lumber Company. She loved to read, quilt and enjoyed all forms of music. She sang in the church choir and performed with the Summit Singers. She cherished her family and adored her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She often commented how lucky she was to be a part of her grandson Jace’s life, who she helped raise. Lynne was blessed with many wonderful friends and had a way of connecting with people. She had a wonderful spirit, a sharp mind, and a compassionate soul. She will be deeply missed.
Lynne was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Small (January 1992), and daughter, Stacey Suor (May 2015). She is survived by son, Shawn Small and wife, Valerie of Pismo Beach; grandchildren, Stephanie Small of Tustin, Seth Small of Rancho Santa Margarita, and Jace Suor of Tehachapi; great-granddaughter, Samantha of Pismo Beach; sister, Penny Burrows and husband, Richard of Albuquerque; niece, Christy Davidson of Aztec; brother-in-law, Robert Small of Tehachapi; nephew, Scott Small and wife, Elizabeth, and three children of Tehachapi; niece, Jennifer Mozar and husband, Bernard of Vacaville; and cousin, Carolyn Woodhall Anderson and husband, Bill of Monterey.
Services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tehachapi, CA, on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. and officiated by Reverend Ken Burton. A burial ceremony will immediately follow at the Tehachapi Public Cemetery, Eastside. A reception for family and friends will be held at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Memorial Hall immediately following the burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center (CBCC Foundation for Community Wellness) in Bakersfield would be appreciated.
Services are being arranged through Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
