Mandy M. Moter, 1978–2019

Mandy M. Moter born in American Fork, Utah, on Sept. 4, 1978. Mandy passed away, joining her father, Clyde D. Moter Sr., and her brother, Clyde D. Moter Jr., in Heaven on Feb. 20, 2019.
Mandy is survived by her mother, SuzAnne Moter; grandmother, Bonnie Trudell; daughters, Jaicy Villa and Emily Bowman; grandsons, Solomon and Samuel; sisters, Bonnie Cimental and Jenna Whalen; nieces, Sierra Eygnor and Payton Todd; nephews, Joseph Moter, Levi Whalen, and Noah Bender; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She will be missed by family, friends and others touched by her presence. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Woods Family Funeral Services, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, Calif. Following services, there will a Celebration of Life in The Woods Pavilion. Graveside will take place at 1 p.m. at the Tehachapi Eastside Cemetery, 1201 Burnett Road. For those who are unable able to attend the funeral, a viewing will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
