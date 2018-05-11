Margaret Elizabeth Marantos, 1933–2018

Margaret Elizabeth Marantos of Tehachapi, Calif., peacefully passed away on May 2, 2018, at the age of 84.
Marge was born in Michigan on Sept. 7, 1933, to parents Irving and Charlotte Henny. When she was a child, her family relocated to Monterey, Calif., and in the early 1960s, she moved to Tehachapi. She met the love of her life, George Marantos, who was born and raised in Tehachapi, Calif. Together they had a son named Pidge.
Marge was an artist. She loved to draw and paint western art and animals. She also loved to go horseback riding and spending time with her animals.
She is survived by her son, Pidge; daughter-in-law, Jeanie; and grandchildren, AJ, Brooke and Gus.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
