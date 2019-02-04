Mark Spencer, June 6, 1960 - Jan. 18, 2019

Mark Spencer was born on June 6, 1960 in Sioux City, Iowa, and left this earth on Jan. 18, 2019.
Left to forever miss his presence is his wife of 25 years, Lisa. Mark is also survived by his daughter, Mandi Spencer; his stepchildren, Tyler Hamersley, Cassie Narverud and Ashley Malloy; his brother, Jay Spencer; as well as 11 grandchildren; his beloved Aunt Bonnie; and cousins David, Ricky and Chawn Wilmot.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Carolyn Spencer, his cousin Randy “Nacho” Wilmot, and his Uncle “Duck” Dick Wilmot.
Mark shared a love of nature with Lisa, spending many trips camping together at Shaver Lake, always finding and exploring the path less traveled. An adventurous spirit who left us far too soon, Mark will be missed by all who loved him.
“Just five more minutes.”
Cremation was handled by Wood Mortuary.
