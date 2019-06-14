Martin Paul Matheny, Sept. 5, 1941 – May 29, 2019

Martin Paul Matheny went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 29, 2019. Martin was born in Fort Lupton, Colo., along with his twin brother, Michael, who preceded him in passing on Jan 29, 2014.
Martin grew up in Coos Bay, Ore. He loved the Oregon coast and its many lighthouses. Especially during a storm. He attended Marshfield High prior to joining the U.S. Army with his twin brother in 1958. They were stationed in Middletown, Conn., where Martin met his wife of 57 years, Janet Lee Cooley. Martin served six years in the U.S. Army, with his last deployment in Zweibrücken, Germany, where their daughter, Debra, was born in 1963.
Upon returning to the United States, Martin was employed at Union New Haven Trust in New Haven, Conn. A year later he attended George Fox College in Newberg, Ore., for two years, returning to Connecticut where their son, Scot, was born in 1968. Martin received his Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Connecticut State University in 1971. After graduating, Martin spent his career in the architectural hardware field, receiving his AHC and CSI. Throughout his 45-year career, Martin worked for Sargent Lock, Steelcraft, Lewis Bros., Medeco, Assa Abloy, and Campbell McCabe of Boston, Mass.
Martin and his wife, Janet, moved to Tehachapi, Calif., in 2006, where he retired in 2011, though he continued working for Campbell McCabe until 2018. Martin’s family meant the world to him. He always enjoying trips near and far to visit family and friends. His favorite pastime was Roman history and World War II history. He also enjoyed hiking with his friends, JR Tate in Virginia, and Marlin Donohoe in California.
Martin is survived by his wife, Janet; his daughter, Debra Davis of Bear Valley Springs, Calif., and her daughters, Brittney, Lyndsey, and Danielle; his son and daughter-in-law, Scot and Sheley Matheny of Bakersfield, Calif., and their twin sons, Eric and Sean; five great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Steve Rogers of Salem, Ore.; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Rob and Susanne Filback of Pasadena, Calif.; sister-in-law, Billie Matheny of Tehachapi, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Martin was preceded in death by his father, Carl Matheny in 1964, his mother, Donnie Filback in 2008; stepfather, Robert Filback of Salem, Ore., in 2015; sister, JoAnn Weber of Salem, Ore., in 2002; and twin brother, Michael Matheny of Tehachapi, Calif., in 2014.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarrierproject.org, or send to P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675-8517, or call 855-448-3997.
Military Honors Ceremony will be held on June 28, 2019, 10 a.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, Calif. A memorial service will be held at Summit Christian Fellowship in Tehachapi, Calif., on June 28, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.
Services are being arranged through Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
