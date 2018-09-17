Marvin "Sid" Lloyd Gilreath, 1947-2018

Marvin Lloyd Gilreath, “Sid,” was born on Jan. 29, 1947 to Lorene and Sidney Gilreath in Tehachapi, Calif. He died peacefully at home in Urbandale, Iowa, on Aug. 25, 2018. He was preceded in death by his father, Sidney, and mother, Lorene.
He is survived by his wife, Vada Gilreath of Urbandale, Iowa; his son Daryl (G’Anna) of Bear Valley, Calif.; daughter Kelly of Bakersfield, Calif.; granddaughter Marissa also of Bakersfield, Calif.; stepson Marc (Danielle) McKechnie and granddaughter Jordan of West Des Moines, Iowan; stepson David McKechnie of Kirkland, Wash.; sister Winona King of Bakersfield, Calif; and sister Juanda (Bill) Isaacs of Konawa, Okla.
Marvin graduated from Tehachapi High School and held a BS in business from the University of Maryland. He also served in the United States Air Force. He was retired from management, operations and partnership of Instant Storage in Opa Locka, Fla.
Services in California will be officiated by Pastor Andy Middlekauff and held at Laurel Glen Bible Church, 2801 Ashe Road, Bakersfield, Calif., in the Fellowship Hall at 1 p.m. Sept. 29.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Iowa Veterans Home, 1301 Summit St. Marshalltown, IA 50158.
