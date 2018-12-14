Mary Beth Goslin, 1923–2018

Mary Beth Goslin, 95, of Tehachapi, Calif., peacefully passed away on Dec. 7, 2018.
Mary was born on July 10, 1923, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to parents George Gibbons and Mary Violet Petersen. She was a longtime resident of Tehachapi, having moved here in 1964. She had previously been the manager of Mobile Estates in Tehachapi for 25 years. She loved to shop and was very active in her church.
Mary is survived by family and friends, which include Stanley Eugene Walters of Olympia, Wash.; Peggy Ann Whitman of Christiana, Tenn.; Linda Leath Goslin of Tehachapi, Calif.; Shirley Sucamele of Springville, Ore.; Ott Kaosucharit of Thailand; Carrie Nehring of Fresno, Calif.; Deana Watts of Tehachapi, Calif.; as well as six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Pershing Woodrow Walters and James Arnold Goslin; seven siblings; and her granddaughter, Tara Brasil.
Services will be held in the LDS Church in Tehachapi, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at 10 a.m. Bishop Teare will be officiating. A luncheon will follow services.
Interment will be held on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at the Tehachapi Public Cemetery – Eastside.
Services are being arranged through Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
