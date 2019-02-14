Mary “Cathey” Powell, 1921–2019

Mary “Cathey” Powell, 97, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 30, surrounded by loved ones, while under the supervision of Optimal Hospice and the dedicated and loving staff of Tehachapi Manor Living.
She leaves her son, Walter, and his wife, Cherise; son, Carl, and his wife, Linda; four amazing grandchildren; and nine even more amazing great-grandchildren.
Born in Freeport, Kan., on March 11, 1921, Cathey moved to a ranch in Corona, Calif., as a toddler. She attended the University of Santa Barbara where she received her BA, and finished her higher education with a master’s degree from University of Washington.
As a lifelong educator, Cathey taught at various middle and high schools in California and finished her career at Tehachapi High in 1986. Her degree in home economics fostered her devotion to the Future Homemakers of America Club and the fine art of recipe collection and meal experimentation.
Her love of iris culminated in the creation of an iris garden at the Errea House in downtown Tehachapi. Her commitment to service resulted in participation as a docent at the Tehachapi Museum for many years.
The family wishes to thank the devoted caregivers at Tehachapi Manor and Optimal Hospice for their TLC above and beyond anything one can expect.
No services are planned. The family will gather to celebrate her life and spread her ashes at Yosemite National Park in the fall.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
