Mary Jean Owen, 1927–2019

Mary Jean Owen, a resident of Tehachapi, Calif., died at home surrounded by her family on Sept. 13, 2019, at the age of 92.
She is survived by her four children: daughters Frances J. Owen, Dorothy A. Dornbusch, and Nancy L. Loll (Edward); son, Robert D. Owen; grandchildren, Gary Loll, Jeff Loll, and Lauren Owen; sister, Joyce Brown (Larry); family cat, Annie; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Owen; parents, Arthur Lee Truxall and Mary Frances (Rihel) Truxall; sisters, Betty Fox and Marjorie Truxall.
She raised her family in Ohio and years later moved to Tehachapi in 2003.
She was a devoted mother and enjoyed cooking, crocheting and gardening. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
The family wishes to thank Sanderling Dialysis of Tehachapi, Traditions Health Hospice and Around the Clock Companion Care for their services.
A funeral/memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 28, 2019 at the Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church on Backes Lane, Tehachapi. Rev. Falamao Samate will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Kidney Fund.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
