June 4, 1962-Feb. 28-2018
Matt was born on June 4, 1962, at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif., and entered eternal life on Feb. 28, 2018 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was loved dearly by all who knew him and he will be forever missed.
Matt married the love of his life, Lupe, on March 17, 1990, and they raised their family in Tehachapi. He was a devoted husband and his family was his greatest passion. Matt was an avid outdoorsman with a love for hunting in Wyoming. Matt was retired from his role as a sergeant at CCI Tehahapi.
Matt is survived by his loving wife, Lupe; son Madison and fiance Karina; daughter Jacqueline Tirado and his son-in-law Jose; daughter Christene Welton and his son-in-law Zachary; grandchildren Isaac, Noah, Angie, Harley, Jessie, Ethan, Bella and Jude; his brothers Mike Adams, Bruce Adams and his wife Carolyn; Jake Adams and his wife Patty; Randy Nicholas and his wife Ginger; his sisters Deanna Brown, Cathie Hadden and her husband Steve.
Matt was preceded in death by his parents Dean Adams, Shirley Nicholas and C.R. Nicholas and by his sister Susan Cox.
A memorial service will be held at Wood Family Funeral Home, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, Ca. 93561 on Friday, April 6, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. immediately followed by a graveside service at Tehachapi Eastside Cemetery, 820 Burnett Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561 at 2 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.