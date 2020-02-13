It is with a very sad heart that we announce the passing of our husband, our dad, our grandpa, our brother, our uncle and our dear friend, Maynard Quesenberry. Maynard passed away on Jan. 22, 2020, after a very brief illness at Long Beach Memorial Hospital in Long Beach, Calif. He was 90 years young.
Maynard was born May 2, 1929, in Livingston, Mont., to Charles E. Quesenberry and Elizabeth Sutherland Quesenberry. He was the second to the youngest child of a very large family (12 in all). He was raised in the Tom Miner Basin area in the Paradise Valley and by the sounds of it, he had a great childhood, working hard on the family ranch, but always there was time for fishing, riding their horses and hunting.
As he grew up, he worked on neighboring ranches and he was always learning. Maynard was so handy and could fix just about anything. I think that coming from a large family and living in the country, you learned when something broke, you fixed it yourself.
Maynard learned how to shoe horses from watching his dad. He continue to grow up, and was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Austria and Germany.
After his time in the Army, he came back to work in Montana for a few years and went to Arizona for the winter and worked at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix. It was there that Maynard met Joe Dawkins. The Wrigley family owned the Arizona Biltmore, and Joe Dawkins was the manager of Wrigley's El Rancho Escondido on Catalina Island, Calif. Joe stayed at the Biltmore while showing Wrigley's Arabian horses in the area during the winter season. Joe asked Maynard to come to Catalina for the summer of 1964 and work for him training horses at Escondido Ranch. That was how Maynard came to Catalina.
It was while he was on the island that he met and married me, and we were blessed with our four children. In 1978, Maynard hurt his back working at the ranch and we moved to Empire Landing on the island (thanks to Bonnie and Ronnie Hoefs), and he eventually went to work at the rock quarry at Pebbly Beach on the island.
He absolutely loved running his big loader and all of his co-workers, especially Frank Machado as they drove back and forth from Empire Landing to Pebbly Beach Rock Quarry every day for years.
Maynard retired in 1995, and we moved to Livingston and then to Choteau, Mont., where he discovered the game of golf. He was in his 70s and he really spent a lot of time at the golf course there and he even got a hole in one. He made a lot of friends in Choteau.
In 2012, we moved to Tehachapi, Calif., to be nearer to our boys and our beloved grandchildren. Tehachapi was not Montana, but we spent a lot of time sitting outside and watching the deer and the occasional elk, coyote, bobcat, fox, cottontail rabbit and quail walking by.
Maynard is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeannie; oldest son, Jeff and his wife, Lisa; precious grandchildren, Tianna, Derek and Kennady and great grand dogs, Misha and Dee, in Oceanside, Calif.; son, Shawn, and grand dogs, Mud and Blu, in Long Beach, Calif.; daughter, Kelly, in Choteau, Mont.; youngest son, Chad, in Long Beach; his younger brother, Bob, and his wife, Dorothy; sister-in-law, Diane Hasselbach;many nephews and nieces; and his many lifelong friends.
We want to thank all of you for the cards, phone calls and prayers, and special thanks to Nick and Celia Machado. Nick was at the hospital with us when Maynard pass, and you cannot know how much you helped us. You are really the best! We plan to take Maynard to Montana in the spring as Montana will always be home to him.
God Bless all of you.
