Michael D. Bondy, 1954-2018

Michael D. Bondy, 64, passed peacefully Friday night, Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. after a short fight with pneumonia. Mike came into this world April 1, 1954 in Port Huron Hospital. He grew up in Yale, MI and graduated from Yale High School in 1972.
After high school, Mike enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served four years in Guam and Castel AFB maintaining B-52s. Mike was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1977.
Mike then hired on as an aircraft mechanic at NASA, Dryden Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base in the Mojave Desert. Over 40 years Mike had touched every aircraft Dryden had during his tenure. His longer-term projects were the B-52 B model, which dropped many test articles and rocket planes over the many years of service. Mike was a crew chief on the X-31 and his last project was the Mach 10 X-43. Mike was a great asset to NASA and was a great guy to work with. Mike will be sorely missed by all of us.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Dinah; stepsons Christopher and Michael; and two sisters, Diane Rutkofske and Mary Irish. Mike was preceded in death by his loving parents Donald and Rita Bondy, and his brother, David (Casey) Bondy.
Mike was truly loved by all of his friends and co-workers. He will be greatly missed as there will never be another. God bless you Mike and thank you for being there for all of us. Memories can be shared at avcremationservices.com
