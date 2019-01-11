Michael David Tietz, 1955–2019

Michael Tietz, 63, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 3, 2019, after a very brief battle with brain cancer. He passed at his home in Tehachapi, Calif. Services were held at Wood Family Funeral Service Chapel followed by interment at the Tehachapi Public Cemetery – Westside, on Jan. 10, 2019.
Mike was preceded in death by Harris Tietz, father; Mable Tietz, mother; and a younger brother, Marc Tietz. He is survived by his wife, Janice; and son, David; as well as a brother, William Tietz, his wife Annette and nephew, Justin; a sister, Lugene Springfield and nephew, Taylor Springfield; brother, Richard Tietz and wife, Rosita, niece, Sharina and nephew, Richard. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Veronica Tietz, and nephews, Jonathon and Brandon Tietz, niece, Shawna Brown and nephew, Marc Menke.
Mike was born in Morenci, Mich., but shortly thereafter moved to California. He attended school in the Imperial Valley and graduated from El Centro High School. He attended Imperial Valley Jr. College and then earned a degree from the University of California at Riverside in computer science. After one year of working at the naval base in El Centro, he moved to Lancaster and worked almost 40 years out at Edwards Air Force Base. It is pretty much true that while the contractors and civil service came and went, you always knew where his desk was.
Mike married his wife, Janice, on April 11, 1987, in Tehachapi and son David came along in 1990. He was devoted to his family and to visiting Maui where he spent the last 15 summers. He enjoyed reading about World War II, working puzzles, watching movies, traveling, playing video games and visiting family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to a local school library or public library of a magazine subscription would be appreciated.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has handled the arrangements. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
