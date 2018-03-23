Michael Steven Moffett Sr., 1959–2018

Michael Steven Moffett Sr. blessed us with his presence in Rhode Island, on Oct. 23, 1959, and peacefully departed March 13, 2018, in Tehachapi, Calif.
Michael graduated from Pilgrim High School in Rhode Island and then began his ambitious journey into carpentry, where he reveled in every moment. He moved to California as a young man with his son, Mike Jr., and in 1990, during a trip to the Colorado River, met the love of his life, Melissa, and her two young girls. In 1995 his growing family moved to Apple Valley, Calif., eventually relocating to Tehachapi, where he, along with his loving family, have enjoyed the past 22 years together.
Warmth, love, wit, dedication, humor: These are all qualities that Michael not only held in high esteem but practiced every single day during his time on earth. Michael was best known for his larger-than-life, gregarious personality. His cheerful demeanor and good humor could captivate any person on this earth. If you had the honor of knowing Mike, you have surely witnessed his gift to lighten the load of life’s adversity. He seized every opportunity he had to ease the heavy burdens of his family and friends, never failing to make us smile.
Mike made this world a better place through laughter and love. With a flash of his infectious smile, the sound of his charming accent, and his unique use of colorful language, he could brighten even the darkest days. He used his gifts to gather his family and friends, holding them close to his heart. He appreciated the little things in life and often cooked, played music for, and entertained anyone who would listen. Mike’s vibrant soul is one that went unmatched as he moved through this earth, touching the lives of so many.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Moffett, and his beloved sister, Candy. He is survived by his loving wife, Melissa; his four children, Korryn, Mike Jr., Chelsi and Blake; his dear mother, Marlene LeBarge; his sister, Cheryl; his brother, Steven; and his eight adoring grandchildren.
Michael, your love, understanding, kindness and amazing sense of humor will live on with each and every one of us forever. With these, you have given us a gift more precious than anything in this world.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
