Mikey Blatt, 1973-2019

Mikey Blatt passed away in his home on Dec. 2, 2019. He was 46 years old.
Mikey was a devoted father, son, brother and friend. Mikey Blatt was an amazing guy full of life and love!!! He worked for UPS for more than 20 years. He was taken from us way too young!
Mikey is survived by his children, Andrew T. Blatt, Michaela L. Blatt, Chase M. Blatt, Hailey A. Blatt, sister Kathy Blatt, nephew, Justin M. Samano, grandmother Alice Perez, Aunt Heddy Perez godmother, Aunt and Uncles Jane, Rick LaPado and Alice and Peter Rizzo & Jim and Geri Blatt. Cousins Antoinette Romero, Tony Romero, Sean and Paige Velazquez, Lina Rizzo and Jose Cong, Lyle Perez and Laura Perez, Emerick Oshiro and Richard Velasquez. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Diane, and father, Michael!
Mikey’s celebration of life will be at Christian Life Assembly, 920 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi, Ca 93561 on Saturday, Jan. 25 starting at 4 p.m. If you would like to bring a favorite dish of Mikey’s, please do.
