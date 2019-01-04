Mildred Castle will be missed by countless family and friends. She passed away in Tehachapi, Calif., on Dec. 8, 2018, at age 92.
Mildred Lucile Hutzel was born Sept. 15, 1926, in Detroit, Mich., to John Henry Hutzel and Mary Mildred Buchner. She was the youngest of six children. Her brothers and sisters were Lilian, Kenneth, John, Cecil and Margaret. She graduated from high school in 1944 and attended business school in Detroit.
In 1947, she was at a dance and met her future husband, Donald E. Castle, and on April 17, 1948, they were married. After 68 years of marriage, Don passed away in May of 2016. Shortly thereafter, Mildred moved in with her daughter, Sarah, and her family in Tehachapi.
Mildred had in-home hospice care for the last 18 months. Her mind was sharp, and her love of God and family were strong to the end. Mildred extended her deepest thanks and appreciation to family friend Mike Ratto and her neighbors back in Oroville.
Mildred and Don are survived by their daughter, Sarah Webber of Tehachapi; son-in-law, Chris; and grandchildren, Nathaniel, Micah (Trevor) Stevens and Joy; son, Greg, of Medford, Ore.; daughter-in-law, Jacqui; son, Jeff, of Gig Harbor, Wash.; daughter-in-law, Kathryn; and grandchildren, Amy and James.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Optimal Hospice team, Laura, Heather, Jani, Michelle and Yvonne. Also, to her amazing daily caregivers, Joyce and Lori.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. is handling the arrangements. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
