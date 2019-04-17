Monte James Newman, 1930 – 2019

Monte James Newman was born to Mons and Maybelle Newman on Dec. 9, 1930, in Santa Monica, Calif. He passed peacefully on March 24, 2019, in Bakersfield, Calif.
Monte was born and raised in Santa Monica and, after graduating from Santa Monica High School, he joined the United States Marine Corps. He served in the Korean War where he was injured, for which he received the Purple Heart. After his return, he joined his brother, Gordon, at Santa Monica College where he enjoyed playing water polo for the team. In 1953, he married Joan and their new adventures began.
In 1961, Monte joined the Palos Verdes Police Department as an officer and through the years advanced up the ranks until he retired as chief of police in 1987. After retirement, he and his wife, Joan, moved to Carlsbad, Calif., for a change of pace. Later in life, they moved to Bear Valley Springs to be closer to family. Here, they met many new friends and with them they enjoyed new adventures.
Monte and Joan loved to travel; when their children were young, they enjoyed camping as a family. They then graduated to large and well-appointed RVs and enjoyed using those for travel until they moved to Bakersfield in 2017. They also took many vacations with family and friends to exotic and faraway places. In their youth, they loved many vacations in Catalina with his prized motor boat, the Monte-Jo, and later traveled to Germany and England with his brother and wife. Monte's and Joan’s favorite trip was to Vik, Norway, which was the childhood home of his father. They were greeted there by many Norwegian Nummedal relatives and those friendships continue with the family even now.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter, Laura; son, Kirk and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Ryker, Shelby and Wyatt. He is also survived by his brother, Gordon, his wife Tricia, their three sons; Mark and wife, Michelle; grandnieces Amanda and Brooke; Scott and wife, Lynlee; and Brent and wife, Kristi. Also, by sister-in-law, Sandy and her two sons, Michael and his wife, Julia, and Ty and his wife, Jessica, and their two sons, Casey and Kyle. All of his extended family will miss him very much, as will his many friends and neighbors they knew and loved from the years they resided in Bear Valley Springs.
Services will be held at Bakersfield National Cemetery on April 29, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. in Arvin, Calif.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Korean War Veterans Association, P.O. Box 407 Charleston, IL 61920.
Funeral arrangements were made with the assistance of Wood Family Funeral Service Inc. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.