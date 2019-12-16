Nina Tessie Moore, Nov. 24, 1930 - Dec. 9, 2019

On Monday, Dec. 9, Nina Tessie Moore passed quietly in her sleep. Nina was a very successful comedy writer, an exceptional actress, model and former Copa Cabana girl.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry, of 43 years, and was a loving mom to her three children, Janet Anwar, Amber Oberman and April Winchell, along with several grand and great-grandchildren. Nina had a great sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew her.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care.
For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
