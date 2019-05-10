Nona Darlene Ford, 1936 – 2019

Nona Darlene Ford was born in Whittier, Calif., to William J. Morris and Ruth J. Morris. On Friday, May 3, 2019, Nona went to be with her Lord and Savior while in the comfort of Frank Wojack and Stacy Waterworth’s (daughter) home in Bear Valley Springs, Calif.
Daniel Ford and Nona Ford married on Nov. 30, 1973, and resided in Rowland Heights, Calif., until they decided to move to Tehachapi, Calif., in 1986.
Nona opened an antique store on South Street called Sump’N Old Sump’N New. She loved her business, but most of all, she loved her customers. She loved to talk. A good day at the store was based on how many people came in, not by how much was “sold.”
Nona was predeceased by her parents, William and Ruth Morris, her brother Rod Morris all from Whitter, Calif., and her grandson Erik Garcia from Eureka, Calif.
She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Ford of 45 years, Tehachapi, Calif.; sister, Carol Faber, Hemet, Calif.; sons, Curt Waterworth, Randy Waterworth (wife) Jeanne Waterworth and daughters, Cheryl Rifenberg and Stacy Waterworth/Frank Wojack all of Tehachapi; grandchildren, Brittany Roberts, Tehachapi; Candice Waterworth/Adam McDevitt, Tehachapi; Cherish Alvarez (husband) Jason Alvarez, Dickinson, Texas; Colt Waterworth/Veronica Aguilar, Hitchcock, Texas; Dylan Gillett, Tehachapi; Trisha Garcia, Ridgecrest, Calif., and Nicole Brenes (husband) Miguel Brenes, Tehachapi; great-grandchildren, Neo and Kambria Wadkins, Kaidyn and Jaxson Roberts, Alyscia, Cali and Alanna Alvarez, Stormie and Axell Waterworth, MiKayla, Kristian, Braedon, Tamyah and Emry Garcia, Mia and Olivia Brenes, Bella Garcia; her parrot, Sarge, and two dogs, Ziggy and Cheena.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Country Oaks Baptist Church located at 20915 Schout Rd., Tehachapi, commencing at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at same location.
