Norma Jean Kirby went to be with our Lord Jesus on July 11, 2019.
Norma is survived by Douglas Kirby, her husband of 20 years; her mother, Bobbie O’Briant; and her in-laws, Larry and Linda Chaffin; sons, Zachery Jarrett and his wife, Leigh, Travis Jarrett and his wife, Fiona; daughters, Amanda Dissmore, husband, Marty, and Rachel Jarrett.
Norma had seven adored grandchildren, Clare, Brady, Elisha, Bronson, Luke and Charlotte.
She also leaves behind five brothers and sisters, many beloved nephews, nieces and dear friends.
Norma had been a resident of Tehachapi for 36 years. Her main career was as an antique and collectible dealer. In our family, she has been known as “The Treasure Hunter.”
She was loved by many and we miss her … but, Luke 20:38 says, “For He is not a God of the dead, but of the living, for all live unto Him.” Therefore, in eternal faith, we believe we shall be gathered together again someday in Paradise.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.