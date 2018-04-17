Ola Lee Patterson, 1924–2018

Ola Lee Patterson, 94, made her way to her heavenly home on April 10, 2018. She was devoted not only to her own family, but to so many others. Her devotion was rooted in her firm belief in God and has earned her a peaceful rest.
Ola was born to the union of the late Autry McFadden and Edna Stewart, on Feb. 4, 1924, in Ozan, Ark. She was the oldest of nine siblings and was preceded in death by her brothers, Elmer (Pete), Joseph, and Henry. At the young age of 17, she met and married Moses Patterson, who was 37. They were sharecroppers in Arkansas, where she gave birth to their two oldest daughters, Maenell and Mozell. In 1946, they moved west to the land of milk and honey, and landed in California.
Ola moved to Tehachapi from Monolith in 1952, after the big earthquake. She was a housekeeper and cared for many families in Tehachapi, at which point she became an integral part in all their lives. Upon anyone meeting her, she would right then be scored on their heart forever!
Still, something was lacking in their lives. At age 37, and already a grandmother, Ola was blessed with her youngest daughter, Laura. This was like starting life over again. The house would be filled with children for another 18 years. She continued to care for and positively influence the multiple generations that would be birthed throughout her lifetime. What a gift she was to so many!
Ola was always a woman of faith. She was a devout member of the Assembly of God Church, until and after it became the present day Christian Life Assembly. She remained a pillar of the church community even after she became too frail to attend, and her church family would then faithfully visit her at home to fellowship over the years.
Ola was called to Eternal Life on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, sleeping peacefully in her bed. She now joins her spouse of 41 years, Moses; her grandson, Robert Michael; and her son-in-law, Roni. She leaves to cherish her memories her siblings, Mary, Levator and Jerry; her daughters, Maenell, Mozell, and Laura; her sons-in-law, William Lee Phillips, Sr. and Anthony Veil; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family friends and loved ones.
A Message From Heaven
I have not left you. I am simply enjoying the next stage of my life
so please, do not cry. Rejoice in the fact that I am happy,
remember that I will always LOVE you
and SMILE because one day we shall meet again.
~ Unknown Author
The family of Ola Lee Patterson would like to thank you all for your many acts of kindness during this time. Your words of encouragement, prayers, gifts, calls and cards are greatly appreciated and will always be remembered. God bless you!!
A viewing will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 20, 2018, at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, CA. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Christian Life Assembly of God, 920 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi, CA.
Services are being arranged through Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
