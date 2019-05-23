March 29, 1932 - May 19, 2019
Olen Wayne Carter of Tehachapi, Calif., peacefully passed away on May 19, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, at 1:15 p.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
