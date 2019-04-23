The spirit of Panny Lopez Benavides left her home in Tehachapi, Calif., to return to her home in heaven on April 18, 2019 at the age of 78.
Panny’s first home was in Melchor Ocampo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, where she was born to her parents, Ignacia Lopez and Andres Benavides, on Jan. 30, 1941. She was their thirteenth child. She grew up in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, where she graduated from eighth grade and then attended business school.
Panny came to the United States on a Visa. She cared for the young children of her sister, Carmen, who had recently lost her sight due to MS. Panny took care of her children while Carmen attended blind school.
She later got a job working at an ice-machine company and when she was 25, married the owner’s son, Ted Conger. They had four children before their marriage ended.
Panny was passionate about raising and providing for her children. She worked as a payroll clerk for Flour Bluff Independent School District, in Corpus Christi, Texas, and retired after 40 years of service.
Panny was also passionate about her grandchildren, creating volumes of scrapbooks with their pictures while constantly praising their "everything."
Panny never stopped moving and loved to work with her hands. She was known for her pristine, clean, home and generosity to anyone who visited. Her children, grandchildren, family and friends enjoyed the abundance of homemade Mexican cuisine always provided at her home.
Panny excelled at her hobbies of scrap-booking, needle point, crocheting, sewing, quilting, cooking, baking and DIY projects.
Panny loved God and was a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As her health declined, her faith in God and belief in the atonement of Jesus Christ allowed her to fearlessly anticipate her passing from this life to the next.
Panny is survived by her children, Naomi Conger Gillam, Teddy Conger Jr., Brenda Lee Cregor and Aaron R. Conger, and 15 grandchildren.
We will miss our dear, kind, encouraging, funny, compassionate, fiercely independent, generous Mima for the rest of our lives.
We love you, Mima!
‘Til we meet again!
